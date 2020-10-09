October 9 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

Sharon Garver and Joseph Espinoza / Pueblo Police Department

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Sharon Garver, 49, is described as a White woman, 5’02”, 200 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. Garver has a no bond warrant for Smuggle Contraband into Prison.

Joseph Espinoza, 43, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’06”, 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Espinoza has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Flight to Avoid.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.

