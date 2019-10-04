October 4 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Brandon Martinez, 35, is described as a Hispanic man, 6’ tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Martinez has a warrant for Failure to Appear which includes Possession of a Controlled Substance. His bond amount is $2,500.

Angelo Chavez, 26, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’10”, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Chavez has a warrant for Failure to Appear which includes Burglary and Assault. His bond amount is $3,000.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.