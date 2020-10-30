October 30 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Charles Valenzuela, 36, is described as Hispanic, 5’08”, 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown

eyes. Valenzuela has six warrants. The first is a no bond warrant for Theft. The other five warrants

are for Failure to Appear which include the following charges and a bond amount of $21,000.

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of a Controlled Substance x2

Forgery-Government Issued Document

Motor Vehicle Theft

Theft-Possession of Detect Deactivate/Shield Device

Theft x3

Theft-Detection Device-Deactivate/Remove

Fraud-Illegal Use Credit Cards

Criminal Impersonation-Gain a Benefit

Contraband-Introduction

Drake Durbin, 26, is described as Hispanic, 6’ tall, 210 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Durbin has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Robbery and Burglary x2.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.