October 30 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.
Charles Valenzuela, 36, is described as Hispanic, 5’08”, 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown
eyes. Valenzuela has six warrants. The first is a no bond warrant for Theft. The other five warrants
are for Failure to Appear which include the following charges and a bond amount of $21,000.
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Possession of a Controlled Substance x2
- Forgery-Government Issued Document
- Motor Vehicle Theft
- Theft-Possession of Detect Deactivate/Shield Device
- Theft x3
- Theft-Detection Device-Deactivate/Remove
- Fraud-Illegal Use Credit Cards
- Criminal Impersonation-Gain a Benefit
- Contraband-Introduction
Drake Durbin, 26, is described as Hispanic, 6’ tall, 210 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Durbin has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Robbery and Burglary x2.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.