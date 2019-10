JEREMY SHANE BURROW is a White Male, 43 years old, 5’9” tall, and 220 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. BURROW is wanted for Robbery, Attempted Murder and Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance finding its weekly featured fugitives.

Any information on the location of the following people can be reported by calling (719) 634-STOP.

Information leading to the arrest of one of these individuals could result in a reward of up to $1,000 cash.

JEREMY SHANE BURROW is a White Male, 43 years old, 5’9” tall, and 220 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. BURROW is wanted for Robbery, Attempted Murder and Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

LEIF MCCULLEY is a White Male, 29 years old, 5’8” tall, and 160 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. MCCULLEY is wanted for Menacing.

ROBERT LEE PORTER is a Black Male, 20 years old, 5’1” tall, and 110 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. PORTER is wanted for Aggravated Robbery and 2nd Degree Assault.

JAMES TAYLOR THOMAS ROBERTSON is a White Male, 21 years old, 6’ tall, and 130 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. ROBERTSON is wanted for Kidnap Adult to Sexually Assault and Murder.

JESSE ROBINSON is a White Male, 28 years old, 5’9” tall, and 155 lbs., with blonde hair and green eyes. ROBINSON is wanted for Escape and Identity Theft.

MICHAEL DUNWAN TAYLOR is a Black Male, 33 years old, 5’9” tall, and 209 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. TAYLOR is wanted for 1st Degree Assault.

RAYMOND RASHAD TILLMAN is a Black Male, 38 years old, 5’11” tall, and 145 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. TILLMAN is wanted for Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Child Abuse and Harassment.