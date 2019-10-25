Live Now
October 25 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

Kristopher Chappell and Alexander Talbert / Pueblo Police Department

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Kristopher Chappell, 38, is described as a white man, 5’11”, 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Chappell has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Assault.

Alexander Talbert, 34, is described as a white man, 5’10”, 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Talbert has two no bond warrants for Flight-Escape which includes Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.

