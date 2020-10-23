October 23 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Pablo Ortiz, 44, who has been featured twice before on Safe Streets, is described as a Hispanic

man, 5’06”, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Ortiz has a no bond warrant for a Parole

Violation which includes Dangerous Drugs.

Mariah Montano, 29, is described as a Hispanic woman, 5’07”, 240 pounds, with brown hair and

brown eyes. Montano has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Vehicle Theft.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.