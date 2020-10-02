October 2 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Santana Lucero, 26, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’10”, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Lucero has three no bond warrants which include the following charges: Motor Vehicle Theft, Trespassing and Unauthorized Absence.

Richard Quintana, 36, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’09”, 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Quintana has three warrants for Failure to Appear which include the following charges: Contraband Introduction, Contraband Possession, Crimes Against Persons, Harassment, Contempt of Court and Violation of a Protection Order. His total bond amount is $11,000.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.