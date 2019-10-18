October 18 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

James Guerrero, 36, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’9”, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Guerrero has a no-bond warrant for Identity Theft.

Ray Archuleta, 33, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’05”, 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Archuleta has a no bond warrant for Dangerous Drugs. He has a second warrant for Failure to Appear. His bond amount is $500.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.