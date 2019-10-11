October 11 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

Francisco Berumen and Nicole Beal / Pueblo Police Department

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Francisco Berumen, 29, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’5”, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Berumen has two no bond warrants for Failure to Appear which include Vehicular Assault – Reckless Driving, Vehicular Assault – DUI, Reckless Driving, Motor Vehicle Theft, DUI and Driving Under Restraint. He has two additional warrants for Failure to Appear which include Motor Vehicle Theft x2. His bond amount is $7,000.

Nicole Beal, 28, is described as a White woman, 5’06”, 140 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Beal has a warrant for Dangerous Drugs and a warrant for Identity Theft. Her bond amount is $10,000.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.

