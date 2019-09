COLORADO SPRINGS -- Robert Michael Durbin was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison on Friday followed by mandatory parole for kidnapping and sexual assault.

"This is one of the most brutal & unfortunate (cases) I have ever had to preside over," Judge David Gilbert said according to the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office. (This is) "some of the most brutal and sadistic behavior that I have ever witnessed - including dozens and dozens of homicides that I've presided over in my career," Judge Gilbert added.