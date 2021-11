COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. --- According to the latest data from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs more than 6,400 veterans complete suicide every year. But the ripple effect of their decision impacts many others, like their families who are left behind not just without their loved one's love and support but also without their income and potentially without their military benefits too.

In 2008, highly decorated army veteran Russell Dwyer shot and killed his estranged wife, Colleen.

"It was her 34th birthday," said Kathleen Price, her mother. "She had taken the two children to him for the weekend and she was on her way to go pick them up for her birthday party and he met her at the door and he fired the gun."