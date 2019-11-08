November 8 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Ruben Hernandez, 48, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’09”, 205 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Hernandez has a no bond warrant for Kidnapping which includes KidnappingImprison/Secrete Vict-w/Inj, Assault, Violation of Bail Bond Conditions and Violation of a Protection Order. He has two no bond warrants for Failure to Comply which include Assault, False Imprisonment, Weapon Possession by a Previous Offender, Violation of Bail Bond Conditions x2 and Violation of a Protection Order. Hernandez has a fourth warrant for Failure to Appear for Marijuana-Producing. His total bond amount is $8,000.

Ramondo Jones, 35, is described as a Black man, 5’06”, 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Jones has a no bond warrant for Assault which includes Domestic Violence and a second no bond warrant for Criminal Mischief and Menacing.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.