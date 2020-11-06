November 6 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Sydney Decker, 26, is described as a Hispanic woman, 5’05”, 210 pounds, with black hair and green

eyes. Decker has a warrant for Failure to Appear which includes Kidnapping–Victim of Sexual

Offense and/or Robbery, Robbery, Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Theft. She also has a no bond

warrant for Failure to Appear which includes Motor Vehicle Theft. Her total bond amount is

$105,000.

Christopher Fernandez, 44, is described as a Hispanic man, 6’02”, 150 pounds, with black hair and

brown eyes. Fernandez has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Intimidation.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.