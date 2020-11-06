November 6 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

Crime
Posted: / Updated:
Sydney Decker and Christopher Fernandez / Pueblo Police Department

Sydney Decker and Christopher Fernandez / Pueblo Police Department

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Sydney Decker, 26, is described as a Hispanic woman, 5’05”, 210 pounds, with black hair and green
eyes. Decker has a warrant for Failure to Appear which includes Kidnapping–Victim of Sexual
Offense and/or Robbery, Robbery, Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Theft. She also has a no bond
warrant for Failure to Appear which includes Motor Vehicle Theft. Her total bond amount is
$105,000.

Christopher Fernandez, 44, is described as a Hispanic man, 6’02”, 150 pounds, with black hair and
brown eyes. Fernandez has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Intimidation.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local