November 5 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

Robert Shirek / Brian Sanchez

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals. 

45-year-old Robert Shirek

Robert Shirek, 45, is described as a white male, 5’09” ft, 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Shirek has a no bond warrant for Flight – Escape which includes Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender and Possession Illegal Weapon.

45-year-old Brian Sanchez

Brian Sanchez, 45, is described as a Hispanic male, 6” ft. 215 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Sanchez has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Robbery and Burglary.

If you have information about their whereabouts, please call Pueblo Crime Stopper 719-542-STOP (7867) or send us your online tips to pueblocrimestoppers.com.

