COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance finding its weekly featured fugitives.

Any information on the location of the following people can be reported by calling (719) 634-STOP.

Information leading to the arrest of one of these individuals could result in a reward of up to $1,000 cash.

ANTHONY JAREIL BROWN is a Black Male, 28 years old, 5’8” tall, and 200 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. BROWN is wanted for Robbery and Assault on a Peace Officer.

QUINCY BERNARD BROWN is a Black Male, 38 years old, 5’7” tall, and 185 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. BROWN is wanted for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender and Dangerous Drugs.

SEAN DENNIS CARTIER is a White Male, 28 years old, 5’7” tall, and 115 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. CARTIER is wanted for Assault, Child Abuse and Violation of Protection Order.

OCTAVIO RENE DOMINGUEZ-MARTINEZ is a White Male, 32 years old, 5’5” tall, and 150 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. DOMINGUEZ-MARTINEZ is wanted for Robbery.

RENE ALFREDO HIDALGO-ABAD is a White Male, 46 years old, 5’8” tall, and 175 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. HIDALGO-ABAD is wanted for Kidnapping, Assault and Harassment.

JESSE ROBINSON is a White Male, 28 years old, 5’9” tall, and 155 lbs., with blonde hair and green eyes. ROBINSON is wanted for Escape and Identity Theft.

GABRIEL VELASQUEZ is a Hispanic Male, 21 years old, 5’8” tall, and 140 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. VELASQUEZ is wanted for Possession of Contraband, 2nd Degree Burglary and Menacing.

CHRISTOPHER WHISLER is a Hispanic Male, 46 years old, 6’2” tall, and 175 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. WHISLER is wanted for Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft and 2nd Degree Assault- Domestic Violence.