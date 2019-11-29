November 29 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Nathan Gomez, 35, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’08”, 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Gomez has a no bond warrant for Assault which includes Weapon Possession by a Previous Offender. He has a second warrant for Failure to Appear which includes Resisting Arrest, Obstructing a Peace Officer, and Trespass. His total bond amount is $300.

Andrew Mousseaux, 30, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’11”, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Mousseaux has a no bond warrant for Obstructing Justice which includes Witness/Victim-Retaliation Against.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.