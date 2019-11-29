November 29 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Nathan Gomez and Andrew Mousseaux / Pueblo Police Department

Nathan Gomez and Andrew Mousseaux / Pueblo Police Department

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Nathan Gomez, 35, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’08”, 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Gomez has a no bond warrant for Assault which includes Weapon Possession by a Previous Offender. He has a second warrant for Failure to Appear which includes Resisting Arrest, Obstructing a Peace Officer, and Trespass. His total bond amount is $300.

Andrew Mousseaux, 30, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’11”, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Mousseaux has a no bond warrant for Obstructing Justice which includes Witness/Victim-Retaliation Against.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories