November 27 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

Crime
Posted: / Updated:
Tomas Ornelas and Alberto Baca / Pueblo Police Department

Tomas Ornelas and Alberto Baca / Pueblo Police Department

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Tomas Ornelas, 27, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’11”, 287 pounds, with brown hair and brown
eyes. Ornelas has a no bond warrant for Failure to Appear which includes Motor Vehicle Theft. He
has two more warrants for Failure to Appear which include Violation of a Protection Order x2, Theft
and Criminal Mischief. His total bond amount is $10,000.

Alberto Baca, 32, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’06”, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown
eyes. Baca has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Attempted Escape x2,
Possession of a Controlled Substance and Criminal Impersonation.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local