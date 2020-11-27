November 27 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Tomas Ornelas, 27, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’11”, 287 pounds, with brown hair and brown

eyes. Ornelas has a no bond warrant for Failure to Appear which includes Motor Vehicle Theft. He

has two more warrants for Failure to Appear which include Violation of a Protection Order x2, Theft

and Criminal Mischief. His total bond amount is $10,000.

Alberto Baca, 32, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’06”, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown

eyes. Baca has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Attempted Escape x2,

Possession of a Controlled Substance and Criminal Impersonation.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.