COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Detra Farries, who was convicted in the 2011 dragging death of a Colorado Springs tow truck driver, has once again been denied early release from prison, according to the Fourth Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Farries, 42, was convicted in 2012 of reckless manslaughter and six other counts for the death of Allen Lew Rose. Rose was dragged over a mile after he became ensnared by a tow cable left dangling from Farries’ vehicle.