November 22 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Dennis Gonzales, 22, is described as a Hispanic man, 6’01”, 150 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes. Gonzales has two warrants for Failure to Appear which includes Vehicular Eluding, Criminal Impersonation-Gain a Benefit, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender and Carrying a Concealed Weapon-Knife/Gun. His total bond amount is $50,000.

Ryan Ellis, 26, is described as a Black man, 6’01”, 210 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes. Ellis has four warrants. He has a warrant for Failure to Appear which includes, Violation of a Protection Order – Criminal, Driving Under Restraint, Registration-Fictitious Plate and Speeding. Ellis has two warrants for Failure to Comply which includes Harassment-Telephone-Threat/Obscene and Criminal Mischief. His fourth warrant is for Contempt of Court on Dangerous Drugs. His total bond amount is $11,000.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.