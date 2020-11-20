November 20 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Isiah Aguila, 28, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’10”, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown

eyes. Aguila has a warrant for Contempt of Court which includes Dangerous Drugs. His bond

amount is $10,000.

Lawrence Martinez, 24, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’06”, 120 pounds, with black hair and

brown eyes. Martinez has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Dangerous

Drugs. He has a second warrant for Failure to Appear which includes Assault. His bond is $5,000.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.