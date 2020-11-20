November 20 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

Crime
Posted: / Updated:
Isiah Aguila and Lawrence Martinez / Pueblo Police Department

Isiah Aguila and Lawrence Martinez / Pueblo Police Department

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Isiah Aguila, 28, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’10”, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown
eyes. Aguila has a warrant for Contempt of Court which includes Dangerous Drugs. His bond
amount is $10,000.

Lawrence Martinez, 24, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’06”, 120 pounds, with black hair and
brown eyes. Martinez has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Dangerous
Drugs. He has a second warrant for Failure to Appear which includes Assault. His bond is $5,000.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local