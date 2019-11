ROBERT QUINTANA is a Hispanic Male, 31 years old, 5’11” tall, and 145 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. QUINTANA is wanted for Escape, Theft and Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance finding its weekly featured fugitives.

Any information on the location of the following people can be reported by calling (719) 634-STOP.

Information leading to the arrest of one of these individuals could result in a reward of up to $1,000 cash.

QUINCY BERNARD BROWN is a Black Male, 38 years old, 5’7” tall, and 185 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. BROWN is wanted for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender and Dangerous Drugs.

WILLARD WADE DODD is a White Male, 53 years old, 5’9” tall, and 165 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. DODD is wanted for Burglary and Kidnapping.

DEREK DYE is a Black Male, 38 years old, 5’9” tall, and 228 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. DYE is wanted for Controlled Substance Distribution.

THOMAS DEANDRE IVERY is a Black Male, 30 years old, 5’11” tall, and 160 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. IVERY is wanted for Failure to Appear re: Kidnapping, Assault and Child Abuse.

BRYANT EDWARD LYNCH is a Black Male, 41 years old, 6’ tall, and 231 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. LYNCH is wanted for Kidnapping, Possession of a Weapon by a Felon and Menacing.

ZACHARY MARCUS AARON MULLINS is a White Male, 27 years old, 5’7” tall, and 145 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes. MULLINS is wanted for Failure to Appear re: Motor Vehicle Theft x2 and Trespassing.

ROBERT QUINTANA is a Hispanic Male, 31 years old, 5’11” tall, and 145 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. QUINTANA is wanted for Escape, Theft and Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft.