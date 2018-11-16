Closings and Delays
November 16 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for a wanted street criminal.

Danisha Deherrera, 29, is a returning wanted Safe Streets criminal who was featured last year on February 10th. She is described as a Hispanic woman, 5’07”, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Deherrera has a no bond warrant for Identity Theft.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com .

UPDATE (October 25, 2019): One suspect previously listed in this story has been arrested.

