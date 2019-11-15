November 15 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Thomas Gonzales, 20, is described as a Black man, 5’05”, 128 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Gonzales has a no bond warrant for Attempted Homicide.

Raymond Ybarra, 36, is described as a Hispanic man, 6’ tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Ybarra has two warrants for Failure to Appear which include the following charges: Resisting Arrest, Violation of a Protection Order, Driving Under Restraint, No Insurance-Driver and Unsafe or Defective Vehicle. His total bond amount is $3,500.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.