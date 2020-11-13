November 13 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Anastasia Chancellor, 18, is described as a white woman, 5’08”, 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Chancellor has five warrants. She has a no-bond warrant for Assault and two no bond warrants for Dangerous Drugs. Her fourth warrant is for Failure to Comply which includes Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft and Anastasia’s fifth warrant is for Failure to Appear which includes Larceny. Her total bond amount is $3,100.

Reno Brown, 26, is described as a white man, 6’02”, 218 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes. Brown has a no bond warrant for a Traffic Offense-Vehicular Eluding. He has two more warrants for Failure to Appear, which includes Dangerous Drugs and False Imprisonment. His total bond amount is $4,500.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.