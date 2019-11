JEREMY SHANE BURROW is a White Male, 43 years old, 5’9” tall, and 220 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. BURROW is wanted for Robbery, Attempted Murder and Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance finding its weekly featured fugitives.

Any information on the location of the following people can be reported by calling (719) 634-STOP.

Information leading to the arrest of one of these individuals could result in a reward of up to $1,000 cash.

ANTHONY JAREIL BROWN is a Black Male, 28 years old, 5’8” tall, and 200 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. BROWN is wanted for Robbery and Assault on a Peace Officer.

JEREMY SHANE BURROW is a White Male, 43 years old, 5’9” tall, and 220 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. BURROW is wanted for Robbery, Attempted Murder and Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

OCTAVIO RENE DOMINGUEZ-MARTINEZ is a White Male, 32 years old, 5’5” tall, and 150 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. DOMINGUEZ-MARTINEZ is wanted for Robbery.

RENE ALFREDO HIDALGO-ABAD is a White Male, 46 years old, 5’8” tall, and 175 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. HIDALGO-ABAD is wanted for Kidnapping, Assault and Harassment.

MICHAEL DUNWAN TAYLOR is a Black Male, 33 years old, 5’9” tall, and 209 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. TAYLOR is wanted for First Degree Assault.