November 1 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Angelic Lobato, 21, is described as a Hispanic woman, 5’04”, 112 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Lobato has a no bond warrant for Robbery which includes Aggravated Robbery – Possession of a Real/Simulated Weapon, Driving Under Restraint, Eluding a Police Officer and Reckless Driving.

Joshua Riddock, 22, is described as a White man 5’11”, 202 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Riddock has a no bond warrant for Flight – Escape which includes Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft x2 and Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender x2.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.