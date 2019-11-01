November 1 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Angelic Lobato and Joshua Riddock / Pueblo Police Department

Angelic Lobato and Joshua Riddock / Pueblo Police Department

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Angelic Lobato, 21, is described as a Hispanic woman, 5’04”, 112 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Lobato has a no bond warrant for Robbery which includes Aggravated Robbery – Possession of a Real/Simulated Weapon, Driving Under Restraint, Eluding a Police Officer and Reckless Driving.

Joshua Riddock, 22, is described as a White man 5’11”, 202 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Riddock has a no bond warrant for Flight – Escape which includes Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft x2 and Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender x2.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories