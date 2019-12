COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the man who robbed a northern Colorado Springs business at gunpoint Sunday afternoon.

Police said the robbery happened around 4 p.m. at an unspecified business on Brookwood Drive, which is in the area south of Academy Boulevard and Woodmen Road. A man brandished a handgun and demanded money, according to police. He got away with cash.

Police searched the area, but could not find the suspect.