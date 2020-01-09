Northeastern Colorado Springs convenience store robbed at gunpoint

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the two people involved in a robbery at a northeastern Colorado Springs convenience store Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the robbery happened around 5 p.m. at the Circle K at Barnes Road and Oro Blanco Drive. One person stood outside acting as a lookout while the other person, who was armed with a handgun, entered the store.

The armed suspect held up the business and took a small amount of cash and merchandise, according to police.

Police said there were several employees and shoppers in the store at the time. No injuries were reported.

No suspects have been arrested.