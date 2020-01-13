Northeastern Colorado Springs business robbed at gunpoint

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the person who robbed a northeastern Colorado Springs business at gunpoint Sunday night.

Police said the robbery happened around 10:30 p.m. at an unspecified business in the area of Barnes Road and Oro Blanco Drive. A suspect pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded money, according to police. Police said a second suspect entered the business and walked around acting like nothing was happening.

The suspects got away with cash. No arrests have been made.