No one injured by shots fired in eastern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — No one was injured when multiple shots were fired in an eastern Colorado Springs neighborhood Monday afternoon, according to police.

Police said around 1:45 p.m., they got a call about shots fired on Keaton Lane, which is in the area of Murray Boulevard and Palmer Park Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found about 15 shell casings from multiple guns.

Police determined two groups of people had been shooting at each other in the middle of the street. One house was hit by the shots, but no one was injured, according to police.

No suspects have been arrested.