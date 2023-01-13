(FLORENCE, Colo.) — The former City Manager for the City of Florence, who pleaded guilty to charges of sexual misconduct in October, will not serve any jail time, and instead will only serve two years probation.

Michael Patterson was arrested in November of 2021 on charges dating back to Aug. 2021, which included stalking, sexual contact with no consent, and providing alcohol to a minor.

Documents from Patterson’s arrest included numerous interviews with women who described being approached and harassed by Patterson while they worked alongside him, or who heard about other female employees’ experiences.

Interviews included information that indicated Patterson purchased alcohol for an underage employee, sent inappropriate messages, and made inappropriate comments in-person to several city employees.

In addition to inappropriate comments and messages, the affidavit also revealed the city of Florence had been successfully sued by a former city employee following allegations of sexual harassment by Patterson. That lawsuit also detailed accounts of harassment, unwanted sexual advances, and targeting.

After an arrest warrant was issued on Nov. 9, 2021, Patterson was taken into custody on Nov. 15 at Denver International Airport by the Denver Police Department with the help of the Department of Homeland Security.

In October 2022, Patterson pleaded guilty to the charges of Providing Alcohol to a Minor and Harassment as part of a plea deal. He was sentenced in January 2023 to two years probation.