New trial date set for man accused of killing two Coronado High School teens

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A new trial date has been set for the man accused of killing two Coronado High School students in 2017, after a jury deadlocked on his original trial.

Marco Garcia-Bravo, 24, is accused of killing two Colorado Springs teenagers, execution style. The bodies of 15-year-old Derek Greer and 16-year-old Natalie Partida were found on March 12, 2017 near Pikes Peak International Raceway.

Derek Greer and Natalie Partida

Garcia-Bravo’s first jury trial ended Monday, when the jury was unable to agree on five of the 15 charges filed against him.

Prosecutors asked the judge for a re-trial on the counts on which jurors could not agree. Jury selection for the new trial is set to begin April 7 at 9 a.m. in Fourth Judicial District court.

The jury in the first trial convicted Garcia-Bravo of a single count of accessory to crime.

He was found not guilty of:

Conspiracy to Commit Murder in the First Degree (Natalie)

Conspiracy to Commit Murder in the First Degree (Derek)

Murder in the First Degree (Felony Murder – Robbery) (Natalie)

Murder in the First Degree (Felony Murder – Robbery) (Derek)

Aggravated Robbery (Derek)

Conspiracy to Commit Second Degree Kidnapping (Natalie)

Conspiracy to Commit Second Degree Kidnapping (Derek)

The jury could not reach a verdict on charges of:

Murder in the First Degree (Intent and Deliberation) (Natalie)

Murder in the First Degree (Intent and Deliberation) (Derek)

Murder in the First Degree (Felony Murder – Kidnapping) (Natalie)

Murder in the First Degree (Felony Murder – Kidnapping) (Derek)

Child Abuse Resulting in Death (F2) (Derek)

Second Degree Kidnapping (Derek)

Second Degree Kidnapping (Natalie)

A total of ten people were charged in connection with the killings. All but Garcia-Bravo accepted plea deals to avoid a criminal trial.