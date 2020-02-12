New details released from Randy Bishop crime spree in Colorado Springs

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS– New details have been released involving Randy Bishop, the man arrested after allegedly shooting a Colorado Springs police officer, shooting at another officer during a separate incident, and various other crimes.

According to a newly unsealed arrest affidavit, Bishop is also charged with assault in the second degree (class 4 felony) and felony menacing (class 5 felony).

On January 12, 2020, around 12:20 a.m., officers were called to 39 N. Garland Ave to investigate an assault involving a weapon.

Four victims said they were getting ready to leave the Copper Stone Apartments, and approached their car that had been started remotely. They said that’s when they saw a man trying to get into their car.

Court documents show one of the victims told the suspect he was getting into the wrong car.

They say the suspect pulled a pistol from his pocket and replied, “I know, I know,” before hitting one of the victims in the mouth with either a closed fist or the pistol he was carrying.

The four victims told officers the suspect pointed a black pistol at them during the incident, and they ran away.

The group also said they saw the man in front of the Loaf N Jug at 2802 E Pikes Peak Ave, which is across the street from the Copper Stone Apartment complex.

On January 17, one of the suspects called police because he saw a photograph of Randy Bishop in the news, and identified Bishop as the person who had assaulted him.

On January 21, CSPD obtained the video surveillance from Loaf N Jug which captured the person, who has been identified as Bishop, on camera there just 10 minutes after the assault.

Bishop is facing a long list of charges from a number of crimes, including:

  • 18-18-405 Unlawful Distribution, Manufacture, dispensing or Sale of a Controlled Substance
  • 18-4-301 Robbery
  • 18-3-203 Second Degree Assault
  • 18-3-203 Second Degree Kidnapping
  • 18-3-203 Second Degree Assault
  • 18-3-206 Felony Menacing
  • 18-6-401 Child Abuse
  • 18-3-102 Attempted First Degree Murder of a Peace Officer
  • 18-3-202 First Degree Assault
  • 18-8-208 Escape
  • 18-4-409 First Degree Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft
  • 18-8-116 Disarming a Peace Officer
  • 18-4-301 Robbery
  • 18-3-102 Attempted First Degree Murder of a Peace Officer
  • 18-3-202 First Degree Assault on a Peace Officer
  • 18-3-102 Attempt to Commit Murder in the First Degree

Bishop was arrested Sunday, January 26 after police found him driving a Mercedes on Tammany Drive, in the area of Murray Boulevard and Airport Road.

The first case against Bishop was filed June 13, where he was charged with second-degree assault, strangulation, kidnapping, felony menacing with a weapon, child abuse knowingly or recklessly causing injury, false imprisonment and harassment. The charges also include a violent-crimes sentence enhancer.

On November 25, Bishop was taken to the hospital for a check-up before jail when he assaulted a detective and took his gun and fired it in the hospital, according to police.

On January 10, authorities say, Bishop shot a CSPD officer who pulled him over during a traffic stop.

>Click here to read the full affidavit.

Bishop’s next court date is February 25 at 8:30 a.m.

Stay with FOX21 News for developments in the court proceedings.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local