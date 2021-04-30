Nationwide search underway for Conifer man accused of attacking wife

CONIFER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said a woman almost died after her husband allegedly attacked her at their home.

The sheriff’s office said it happened on April 19. Nathan Gustafson, 44, allegedly assaulted and strangled his wife.

Nathan Gustafson

The victim sustained petechial hemorrhaging in her eyes and throat, and on her ears, as a result of strangulation that almost resulted in death, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to the sheriff’s office, Gustafson left the country for a planned vacation prior to a warrant being issued and did not return when he was originally scheduled.

Gustafson is wanted on a warrant with nationwide extradition for attempted murder and assault, among other charges.

If you have any information on Gustafson’s whereabouts, please call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 303-271-5612, or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).