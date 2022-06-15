COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Officers responded to an unusual call just after midnight on Wednesday morning, when someone reported seeing a man on the median under the overpass of E. Woodmen Road and I-25 – completely naked.

When officers arrived, they said they found the man, identified as Jefferson Ninneh Doe, trying to break into a car in the parking lot of a car dealership on Vincent Drive.

Officers say when they approached the Doe, he would not comply. One officer deployed his taser, but a report says the taser was “ineffective.” Officers say Doe then tried to kick officers and continued to elude arrest.

He was tased and pepper-sprayed again. CSPD says it took six additional officers to get the Doe into handcuffs and leg restraints.

As Doe was being taken to a hospital, police say he broke out of his restraints and tried to bite a paramedic. The ambulance pulled over so that officers could help. At that time, a report shows, Doe kicked an officer in the leg.

Doe was eventually medically cleared and booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on “a variety of felony and misdemeanor charges.”