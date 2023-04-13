(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — A man who reportedly works as a music teacher at a church in Security has been arrested following an investigation into reports of sexual assault on a child.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO), on Monday, April 10, EPSO received a report of possible sexual assault on a child. The parents of a 14-year-old boy found inappropriate text messages between their child and the suspect, an adult man.

EPSO said the parents reported their findings to an EPSO patrol deputy, who sent the information to detectives. Detectives with the Special Victims Unit (SVU) investigated the allegations, including an interview with the victim by a certified Forensic Interviewer, and collected evidence.

The suspect, identified as 58-year-old Robert Henry Gordon, was arrested on Thursday morning, April 13, after an interview at the Sheriff’s Office.

EPSO said that immediately following the interview, Gordon was booked into the El Paso County Jail on the charges of Sexual Assault on a Child by One in a Position of Trust, Sexual Assault on a Child, Unlawful Sexual Contact, and Enticement of a Child.

Courtesy: EL Paso County Sheriff’s Office

EPSO said Gordon reportedly serves as a music teacher at First United Pentecostal Church in Security and had also worked as a school bus driver for multiple school districts in El Paso County in the past.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, EPSO said, and there may be additional victims.

If you have any information about this case or are a victim related to this case, you are urged to call EPSO’s Tipline at (719) 520-7777. A detective will reach out to you.