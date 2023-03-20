(RUSH, Colo.) — An arrest affidavit for 26-year-old Kevin Armando Chaparro-Macias reveals what led investigators to arrest him on Second Degree Murder charges after a man’s body was found in a shed in Rush in 2021.

According to the arrest affidavit, filed on March 1, 2023, dispatchers with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) received a 911 call on May 12, 2021 regarding a man found dead in the 6000 block of Johnson Road, south of Highway 94 in Rush.

The woman who made the emergency call identified herself as Paula Griffith, and told law enforcement she had gone to the address on Johnson Road, the home of her ex-boyfriend Donaciano Amaya, and found the home ransacked and his cell phone smashed in the sink. Griffith said she then began searching the property, where she found Amaya dead inside a shed that had been locked from the outside.

The affidavit shows that, due to the suspicious circumstances, Amaya’s death was being investigated as a homicide. DNA evidence collected at the scene was sent off for testing with the Colorado Bureau of Investigations.

The DNA evidence brought back a match, and due to the DNA match and statements made by Griffith to detectives that she recalled seeing Chaparro-Macias at the Johnson Road home, new background work was conducted on Chaparro-Macias, who was being held at the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on unrelated charges of Stalking and Harassment.

When he was interviewed by investigators in 2022, Chaparro-Macias said he hadn’t seen Amaya in years, but admitted going to the house on Johnson Road to buy marijuana from him. His story changed multiple times, according to the affidavit, when asked about the last time he saw Amaya.

Investigators also asked if he had ever owned any weapons, to which Chaparro-Macias said yes, and guns were later recovered on the property where he lived, which belonged to his grandfather. Chaparro-Macias said he did not hurt Amaya, but refused to take a polygraph test to verify those claims. At this point, investigators took DNA swabs from Chaparro-Macias and sent them off for examination and comparison.

In February of 2023, the affidavit states investigators received the lab reports on the DNA, and shortly thereafter, requested probable cause for Chaparro-Macias to be charged with Second Degree Murder in the death of Donaciano Amaya.

Amaya is due in court on April 20.