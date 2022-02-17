Murder trial for Randy Bishop declared mistrial, rescheduled for April 11

COLORADO SPRINGS — The murder trial for Randy Bishop has been declared a mistrial over concerns for COVID-19 case rates in El Paso County.

Bishop is accused of killing 27-year-old Thomas Faircloth in November of 2019. Faircloth was found dead in a vacant lot in the area of Galley Road and Powers Boulevard.

His trial has now been set for Monday, April 11, where he will also be facing numerous other charges in connection with other cases, including the attempted murder of two Colorado Springs Police officers.