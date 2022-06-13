COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department arrested a man in connection to a homicide that occurred on Saturday, June 11.

CSPD says its officers responded to a home on the 6800 block of Centennial Boulevard and discovered a body. Detectives from the department’s Homicide Unit were called out and took over the investigation.

They identified 28-year-old Joshua Jackson as the suspect in the case. Johnson was contacted by Colorado State Patrol on I-25 near Walsenburg.

He was arrested there and charged with one count of murder in the first degree.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers tipline at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.