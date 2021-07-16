Murder suspect among three arrested in Colorado Springs bank robberies

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Three people, including a man who was already in jail on murder charges, have been arrested in connection with a string of five bank robberies and an attempted robbery in Colorado Springs, according to police.

Police said the robbery pattern began in late February. At least two suspects would enter the bank and demand money from the tellers, according to police. The suspects would sometimes say they had weapons, but no weapons were seen.

The incidents were:

February 24 at Wells Fargo on North Union Boulevard

April 27 at Wells Fargo on West Garden of the Gods Road

May 26 at ANB Bank on North Academy Boulevard

June 08 at ANB Bank on North Academy Boulevard

June 15 at UMB Bank on East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard

June 18 at Wells Fargo on North Union Boulevard

The suspects were identified as 33-year-old Lawrence Wooten, 30-year-old Chad Williams, and 35-year-old Paris Toler-Anderson.

Wooten was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of kidnapping, three counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of robbery, and one count of attempted robbery.

Williams was arrested June 30 and charged with one count of aggravated robbery.

Toler-Anderson is charged with one count of kidnapping and one count of aggravated robbery. Police said he was already in jail on murder charges when the new charges were filed. He is accused of killing 51-year-old Gwendolyn Watson outside of a Colorado Springs bar on June 17.