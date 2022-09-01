PUEBLO, Colo. — Two people are dead following an apparent murder/suicide in Pueblo.

The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) originally reported the incident as a suspicious death of a single person. According to PPD, officers responded to the 100 block of Kingsley Avenue near Lehigh Park just after 8 a.m. on a reported death.

At the time, the death was being investigated as suspicious.

The Pueblo County Coroner announced on Twitter Thursday that there had in fact been two deaths, that of 36-year-old Rhonda Pate and 30-year-old Nolan Guthrie. Both were pronounced dead at the scene by a Coroner’s investigator.

The Coroner said Pate’s death is being investigated as a homicide, and Guthrie’s a suicide.