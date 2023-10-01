(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says it responded to a shots-fired call in southeast Colorado Springs early morning on Sunday, Oct. 1.

Just before 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the call in the 1500 Block of South Academy Boulevard, near East Fountain Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found numerous shell casings from multiple different weapons.

CSPD says vehicles and property were shot, but it is unknown if anyone was injured as there are no reports of victims at this time.