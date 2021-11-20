Multiple stolen Ford F-250 trucks recovered after police find suspect sitting inside stolen vehicle

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man police say is responsible for stealing trucks around Colorado Springs has been taken into custody after officers found him sitting inside one of the stolen trucks.

On Thursday, Nov. 18, a Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officer obtained information about the location of several stolen Ford F-250 trucks at a home on South Corona Ave, near Meadows Park.

Several stolen Ford F-250 trucks were located along S Corona Avenue by CSPD

The officer passed the information to Motor Vehicle Theft (MVT) Detectives who were able to conduct surveillance and identify a suspect.

On Nov. 19, MVT Detectives and K9 attempted contact with a stolen F-250 in front of the residence.

Brandon Riegle, 25, and Albert Guerrero, 27, were in the truck when officers arrived. According to police, one of them complied, but the other ran away after trying to flee in the stolen truck.

A taser was deployed and the suspect was tackled and taken into custody. It is unclear which suspect complied and which did not.

Police said the primary suspect was linked to and charged with four stolen F-250 trucks, three of which were recovered in front of the residence.

Both suspects were taken into custody and had felony warrants in addition to their new charges.