(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Multiple law enforcement agencies in Pueblo conducted an operation targeting car thefts, and in the process took multiple suspects into custody.

According to a Twitter post, the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), Cañon City Police Department (CCPD), and local parole officers worked together on an operation the week of Oct. 10 and recovered four stolen cars.

The day-long operation resulted in the arrests of three wanted criminals, after a short standoff, PPD said. One of the men who was arrested in a stolen car was wanted for failing to appear in court, as well as kidnapping charges.

PPD said that there are steps you can take to keep your car from being stolen, and then being used in other crimes. Law enforcement asks that you check your vehicle and remove any spare keys. PPD said this simple task can help reduce car thefts.