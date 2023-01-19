(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Multiple agencies in Pueblo assisted with the recovery of eight stolen cars and several arrests, as well as the recovery of narcotics. Law enforcement is now reminding everyone to secure their cars to keep from becoming a victim.

The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) posted about the recoveries on Twitter, and said the agencies that assisted in the last year included the Colorado State Patrol, Cañon City Police Department, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, local Parole, and Fountain Police Department.

PPD said several people were arrested and charged for Motor Vehicle Theft or taken to jail on active warrants.

Along with the recovered cars, law enforcement also found narcotics such as heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl.

PPD urged the community to be vigilant in keeping their cars locked and never leave them unattended when running.

“By keeping these simple tips in mind, together we can reduce auto theft and minimize other related crimes,” PPD said.