DENVER (KDVR) — (Updated at 4:49 p.m) The Denver Police Department has identified Jordan Waddy, 21, as the suspect who allegedly pointed a gun at officers early Saturday morning, reportedly without firing.

At that point, the three officers that were first on the scene, located at the intersection of 20th Street and Larimer Street, shot Waddy, who was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Now, he is in custody and the focus of an investigation of felony menacing as well as possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

The five individuals, three women and two men, also injured during this officer-involved shooting are suffering from non-life threatening injuries. Investigators are looking into whether or not the injuries were the result of either direct or indirect police gunfire.

“The department is certainly concerned about these individuals and will remain in contact with them to see how it can best assist with their recoveries,” officials with DPD said in a release addressing the incident.

The three officers involved are currently on administrative leave, and the investigation into this officer-involved shooting is ongoing.

Original Post

Multiple people were injured in an early morning officer-involved shooting on Larimer Street.

According to the Denver Police Department, officers were in the 20th and Larimer Street area around 1:30 a.m. to monitor the Lower Downtown crowd. The intersection is near many popular bars like the Larimer Beer Hall and Ophelia’s Electric Soap Box. Officers were patrolling the area as bars let out their late-night crowds.

Division Chief Ron Thomas gave an update about the incident on Twitter and said there was a disturbance near the intersection involving an armed person. Officers moved toward the person and realized the suspect was posing a significant threat.

Thomas said officers fired their weapons and the person immediately went down. Officers began to render aid to the downed suspect.

Police became aware of other people in the crowd who had been injured from the incident. Multiple ambulances were called to treat the victims and transport them to local hospitals, according to Thomas.

The suspect is currently in critical condition and the other victims are considered to be in serious condition, said Thomas.

Police have not released how many people were shot or injured. FOX31 has reached out for comments on the victims’ statuses and who fired the shots.

This is a breaking news story, more information will be updated as it becomes available.