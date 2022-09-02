COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has arrested two people on narcotics charges after residents in the suspects’ neighborhood complained of “disruptive” behavior.

According to CSPD, members of the Downtown Area Response Team (DART) began receiving complaints from residents in August regarding a home on West Kiowa Street that was “severely disrupting the quality of life.” CSPD said information was obtained that suggested the home was involved in narcotics distribution.

On September 1, with assistance from the Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU), CSPD conducted a traffic stop of the two primary suspects after observing them leaving the home. During a search of the car, CSPD recovered approximately 230 fentanyl pills and a loaded handgun.

Through a search warrant of the home, additional evidence was discovered, including what CSPD called a “moderate amount” of heroin.

The suspects have been identified as Kenderick Chatman and Hunter Roberts. They have both been booked into the El Paso County Jail.