(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) assisted in taking three wanted fugitives into custody on Wednesday, Jan. 10, including the driver involved in a fatal head-on collision in Pueblo West.

According to PCSO, Special Investigations Detectives were contacted by the Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI) for help finding and capturing a suspect wanted on warrants out of Fremont County. The suspect, identified as 35-year-old Justin Morris, is a person of interest in an active investigation out of Cañon City.

PCSO detectives, along with CBI agents and Task Force Officers with the U.S. Marshals Service, located and arrested Morris at a home in the City of Pueblo. He has been booked into the Fremont County Jail.

Also on Wednesday, deputies arrested the driver involved in a deadly head-on crash in Pueblo West in December. According to PCSO, 35-year-old Jordan Dazzio was driving a Ford F250 on Dec. 9 near the intersection of West Locoweed Drive and West Carrizo Springs and crossed over into oncoming traffic, hitting a Chevy Silverado driven by 64-year-old Arthur Reece head on. Lifesaving measures were attempted, but Reece died of his injuries.

Dazzio was arrested on numerous felony charges, including:

Vehicular homicide (DUI causing death)

Vehicular homicide (Reckless driving)

Two counts of vehicular assault

Possession of a weapon by a previous offender

Driving Under the Influence

Dazzio was booked into the Pueblo County Jail and has a $150,000 bond.

Finally, around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, detectives with the Special Investigations Unit arrested 45-year-old Bandy Nipps, who was wanted on a warrant for felony menacing.

PCSO said Nipps was taken into custody while driving a stolen truck near North Nepesta Hills Road in eastern Pueblo County. Nipps was booked into the Pueblo County Jail.