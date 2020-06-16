Multiple cars broken into in northeastern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after about 25 cars were broken into and two were stolen in a northeastern Colorado Springs neighborhood Sunday night.

Police said the burglaries happened in the area bordered by Dublin Boulevard to the north, Marksheffel Road to the east, Barnes Road to the south, and Charlotte Parkway to the west. The burglars broke into about 25 cars and pickup trucks and stole various items, according to police. Police said no guns were stolen.

Police said in one burglary, the suspects broke into the victims’ house and stole prescription drugs, a purse, and two sets of keys, then stole two of their cars.

No suspects have been arrested.