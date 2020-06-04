Multiple car break-ins reported in Monument neighborhood

MONUMENT, Colo. – Monument Police are investigating multiple car break-ins that happened early Wednesday morning in the Trails End and Pastimes Neighborhoods.

Officers were first called around 1:30 a.m., to a report of ‘shots fired’ in the 17000 block of Pawnee Valley Trail.

Monument Police said the homeowner awoke to find a suspect inside of his car in his driveway. When the homeowner went outside to confront the suspect he showed a handgun and fired at the homeowner three times. The homeowner was not struck. The suspects then immediately fled the area in a dark-colored sedan.

Police learned that numerous cars were burglarized in the Trails End Neighborhood in the hours preceding the shooting. All of the vehicles targeted were unlocked or showed no signs of

forced entry.

A 2016 Ford Escape was stolen from the 2000 block of Wagon Gap Trail after the vehicle’s keys were found in an unlocked vehicle parked on the same property.

Courtesy of Monument Police

Monument Police Department is asking the public to help them identify the suspects.

Police also want the residents of the Trails End and Pastimes Neighborhoods to check security cameras and doorbell cameras for footage from the night of June 2nd and the morning of June 3rd that may help officers identify the criminals.

Officers want to remind people to remove valuables from their vehicles and to lock them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greg Melikian at gmelikian@tomgov.org.